Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Pujara's double century, Samad's twin tons steal show in Round 2

New Delhi [India], October 21 : The second round of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season featured standout performances from Cheteshwar Pujara and Abdul Samad (108*) on day four.

Pujara's exceptional double century for Saurashtra and Samad's twin centuries for Jammu and Kashmir were the highlights of an action-packed day.

In Elite Group A, Meghalaya, forced to follow on, were bundled out for 138 in their second innings, succumbing to an innings and 17-run defeat against Tripura. Manisankar Murasingh was the star performer, taking 5/44 in the second innings and 6/52 in the first, in addition to scoring a brisk 60 off 72 balls at No.8.

Mumbai comfortably chased down Maharashtra's modest target of 74 in just 13.3 overs. Prithvi Shaw remained unbeaten on 39 off 36 balls, while Hardik Tamore supported him with 21* off 26 balls. However, it was 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre's sensational 176 that earned him the Player of the Match award, having helped Mumbai secure a massive 315-run first innings lead.

Services faced the daunting task of chasing 341 against Baroda. After a disastrous start, losing four wickets for just 50 runs, an 80-run partnership between Lovekesh Bansal and captain Rajat Paliwal offered some hope. However, Baroda's Mahesh Pithiya's six-wicket haul proved too much as Services were eventually bowled out for 276, falling short by 65 runs despite Arjun Sharma's valiant 79* off 106 balls.

Jammu & Kashmir's Abdul Samad showcased his extraordinary talent by scoring centuries in both innings against Odisha. His efforts set Odisha a challenging target of 269 runs. The match seemed destined for a draw until a late collapse added drama. Despite losing eight wickets cheaply, Sandeep Pattnaik's resilient 55 off 222 balls ensured Odisha salvaged a draw.

In an edge-of-the-seat contest, Gujarat clinched a thrilling victory against Andhra Pradesh in the Elite Group B. Chasing a modest target of 144 after following on, Gujarat found themselves in deep trouble at 131-9. However, Arzan Nagwaswalla's composed 16* guided them home. Nagwaswalla also contributed significantly in the first innings with an unbeaten 82.

Defending a target of 269, Uttarakhand's Swapnil Singh spun a web around the Hyderabad batters, claiming 6-59 to secure a 78-run victory for his team.

Puducherry, chasing 203, were bowled out for a paltry 82, thanks to Harsh Dubey's impressive 4/20. Dubey also made significant contributions with the bat, scoring 76 and 37, and took 3/53 in the second innings.

In Elite Group C, Uttar Pradesh managed to frustrate Haryana's bowlers with crucial lower-order runs from Yash Dayal (40*) and Ankit Rajpoot (40), eventually being bowled out for 364. Haryana made 72/3 in their second innings before the match ended in a draw.

Punjab declared at 329/6, setting Madhya Pradesh a target of 400. Despite being reduced to 146/8, opener Himanshu Mantri's dogged 41* off 225 balls ensured an improbable draw for Madhya Pradesh.

The Bengal-Bihar match was abandoned due to rain and a wet outfield, while no play was possible between Kerala and Karnataka in Alur due to similar conditions.

In Elite Group D, Delhi, forced to follow on after being bowled out for 266, batted resolutely for 83 overs to save the match against Tamil Nadu. Sanat Sangwan's gritty 83 off 231 balls was the standout performance as the match ended in a draw.

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Cheteshwar Pujara hammered a double century against Chhattisgarh. His 234 off 383 balls propelled Saurashtra to a formidable 478/8 in response to Chhattisgarh's 578/7 declared at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. This innings marked Pujara's 18th first-class double hundred, placing him fourth on the list of players with the most double centuries in the format.

Assam were dismissed for 185 in their second innings, thanks to Jagjit Singh's superb 7/57. Chandigarh comfortably chased the target of 78, losing just one wicket in the process.

In a low-scoring encounter, Railways were bowled out for a meager 41, conceding a narrow lead to Jharkhand. With Jharkhand at 38/2 in their second innings, the match ended in a draw.

