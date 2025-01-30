Ranji Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli Tells Security Not to Harm Fan Who Ran onto Field at Arun Jaitley Stadium to Touch His Feet; Video Goes Viral

Star cricketer Virat Kohli asked security personnel deployed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi not to beat a fan who ran inside the play area to touch his feet during the match between Delhi and Railway on Thursday.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media sites shows A fan ran in from the North Stand at the stadium, touched Kohli's feet, and was taken away by the security people. Kohli, standing at the second slip, gestured to the security people not to hit the fan.

Meanwhile, at the banging of the match, Kohli was greeted with 'RCB, RCB' chants at the stadium by fans from the stands as the Indian star geared up for his return to the Ranji Trophy season on Thursday, January 30. Kohli returned to playing the first-class cricket match tournament after 12 years when Delhi locked horns with Railways.

A massive crowd was reported outside the stadium as spectacles gathered to witness the Delhi cricket team vs Railway cricket team match. Delhi Police said, "There was a rush at the time of entry as only one gate was being used by DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association). Soon, the other gates were opened. No report of any injuries."

A Cricket fan said, "I am a huge fan of Virat Kohli. I have come from Sindhora Kalan. I have been here since 5.30 am. For the first time, I am seeing such a crowd for Ranji Trophy..."

Another Cricket fan Shantanu Mishra said, "There is a huge crowd (of viewers) here. I don't think there ever was such a crowd here for a Ranji match...This crowd is here for Virat Kohli."

More gates could be opened for fans entry at the Arun Jaitley Stadium once the VIP movement is cleared after 11am. Right now, DDCA is working on making food arrangements for the large number of fans in stadium and increasing police presence around the boundary area, sources told the news agency IANS.