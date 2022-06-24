Ranji Trophy final: Dubey, Sharma's tons give MP upper hand against Mumbai

Madhya Pradesh were in a comfortable position on the third day of the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai with centuries by Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma taking them to 368/3 in their first innings.

At the stumps, Madhya Pradesh were trailing Mumbai by just 6 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Madhya Pradesh resumed their first innings on day three at 123/1 with Yash Dubey unbeaten on 44 and Shubham Sharma playing at 41. Dubey and Shubham kept their form intact scoring 133 and 116 runs respectively

Yash Dubey smashed his third century of the season. He reached the mark in 234 deliveries. At the time of lunch break, the partnership between the brilliant duo had reached 181.

After the break, Sharma brought up his hundred in 186 balls. Both batters looked at ease against the Mumbai bowlers. Finally, in the 89.4 overs, Mumbai took a sigh of relief as Mohit Avasthi removed Shubham Sharma.

Rajat Patidar then came to the crease and brought up his fifty off just 44 balls.

Madhya Pradesh were at 301/2 in 98 overs at the time of the tea break.

Shams Mulani gave his team a big breakthrough as he dismissed Yash Dubey and Madhya Pradesh captain Aditya Shrivastava came to bat.

At stumps, Patidar was unbeaten on 67 and Shrivastava was at 11.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 374 in 127.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 78, Sarfaraz Khan 134; Gaurav Yadav 4-106) vs Madhya Pradesh 368/3 in 123 overs (Yash Dubey 133, Shubham Sharma 116; Tushar Deshpande 1-31).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor