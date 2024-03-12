Ranji Trophy final: Musheer, Iyer knocks help Mumbai set 538-run target for Vidarbha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 : A fine century by U19 cricket star Musheer Khan and a commendable half-century by Shreyas Iyer guided Mumbai to a 537-run lead over Vidarbha in the final of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, setting the visitors a mammoth target to 538 runs to capture their third title at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

At the end of day three, Vidarbha was 10/0, with Atharva Taide (3*) and Dhruv Shorey (7*) unbeaten.

Mumbai started the day three at 141/2, with Musheer (51*) and skipper Ajinkya (58*) unbeaten. They had a lead of 260 runs.

Mumbai reached the 150-run mark 54.2 overs. They could add only 23 runs more to their total before skipper Rahane was undone by Harsh Dubey, caught behind by Akshay Wadkar for 73 in 143 balls, with five fours and a six. The 41-time champions were 164/3 and the 130-run partnership between Musheer and Rahane was broken.

Shreyas Iyer, another batter struggling for form, was next up on the crease. Iyer played his attacking brand of cricket, unfazed by talks around his form while Musheer held the other end steady. 200-run mark was up for Mumbai in 71 overs after a cracking boundary by Iyer on a Yash Thakur delivery.

Iyer reached his half-century in 62 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

Mumbai crossed the 250-run mark in 82.3 overs, with Iyer smashing Karun Nair for a four over long-on.

The duo brought up their century stand in 157 balls.

Musheer delivered yet another quality knock on the big stage, reaching his second first-class century in 255 balls. This marathon effort was laced with six fours. He also brought his side's 300-run mark up in 91.4 overs with a boundary.

The 168-run partnership between the duo ended as Iyer was dismissed by Aditya Thakare for 95 in 111 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes, caught by Aman Mokhade at long-off. Mumbai was 332/4.

Following Iyer's dismissal, Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals, with Musheer falling to Dubey for 136 in 326 balls, with 10 fours. Shardul Thakur, who had hit a hard-hitting 75 in the first innings, was also clean-bowled by Dubey for a duck. Shams Mulani held the other end all this while, scoring an unbeaten 50 in 85 balls, with six fours.

Mumbai was all-out for 418, gaining a lead of 537 runs.

Harsh Dubey was the pick of the bowlers for Vidarbha, taking 5/144 in 48 overs. Yash also took 3/79 in 22.2 overs. Aditya and Aman also took a wicket each.

Chasing 538 runs, openers Atharva and Dhruv guided their side through the remainder of the day without any loss of wicket.

Brief Scores: Mumbai: 224 and 418 (Musheer Khan 136, Shreyas Iyer, Harsh Dubey 5/144) vs Vidarbha: 105 (Yash Rathod 27, Atharva Taide 23, Shams Mulani 3/32) and 10/0.

