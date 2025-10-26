Ranji Trophy: Historic win for Services; big tons come from Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair in Round 2

New Delhi [India], October 26 : On Sunday, a record was made as the Services team defeated Assam in just 90 overs. This was the shortest match in the history of the Ranji Trophy so far.

The match set a new benchmark for the quickest result in terms of deliveries, concluding in just 540 balls breaking the previous record of 547 set during the 1961-62 encounter between Delhi and Railways. In total, only 359 runs were scored while 32 wickets tumbled.

The game produced a historic milestone as Services bowlers Arjun Sharma (left-arm spinner) and Mohit Jangra (left-arm seamer) both achieved hat-tricks in the same innings a first in the 91-year history of the Ranji Trophy.

Centuries from star Indian batters Karun Nair and Ajinkya Rahane took their side to a respective total at the end of the second day of the Round two fixture in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.

While Karnataksa batter Nair played an unbeaten 174(267)* against Goa at the KSCA Navule Stadium in Shimoga, on the other hand, Mumbai cricketer Rahane scored 159(303) while playing against Chhattisgarh at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai.

Speaking about the Group B match between Karnataka and Goa, batting first, the former were bowled out for 371 runs after playing 110.1 overs in their innings. The run-getters for Karnataka other than Nair were Shreyas Gopal (57), Abhinav Manohar (37), Vijaykumar Vyshak (31), and captain Mayank Agarwal (28).

For the Goa side, three wickets each were snapped by Arjun Tendulkar (3/100 in 29 overs) and V Koushik (3/35 in 27.1 overs) in their respective bowling spells. Also, two wickets were scalped by Darshan Misal (2/74 in 18 overs), and one wicket was taken by Vijesh Prabhudessai (1/86 in 20 overs).

In reply to Karnataka's 371, Goa finished Day 2 at 28/1 in 13 overs with Suyash Prabhudessai (11*) and Abhinav Tejrana (8*) unbeaten on the crease. Goa still trail by 343 runs in the clash with nine wickets still in hand. The one wicket for Karnataka was bagged by Abhilash Shetty (1/9 in 5 overs).

Brief Scores: Karnaka 371 all out in 110.1 overs (Karun Nair 174*, Shreyas Gopal 57; V Koushik 3/35) vs Goa 28/1 in 13 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 11*, Manthan Khutkar 9; Abhilash Shetty 1/9).

Speaking about Mumbai's Group D match against Chhattisgarh, batting first the Mumbai Ranji Team scored 406 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 130 overs so fr in their innings. Other than Rahane, the scorers for the team were Siddhesh Lad (80), Akash Anand (60*), Shams Mulani (39), and Shardul Thakur (29).

For Chhattisgarh, four wickets were scalped by Aditya Sarwate (4/103 in 41 overs), three wickets were grabbed by Ravi Kiran (3/53 in 19 overs), and one was snapped by Ajay Jadav Mandal (1/96 in 36 overs) in their respective bowling spells.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 406/8 in 130 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 159, Siddhesh Lad 80; Aditya Sarwate 4/103) vs Chhattisgarh.

