Ranji Trophy our backbone, ignoring it will make Indian cricket 'spineless': Shastri

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that the Ranji Trophy is the backbone of Indian cricket and the premier domestic red-ball tournament should not be ignored.

"The Ranji Trophy is the backbone of Indian cricket. The moment you start ignoring it, our cricket will be SPINELESS," tweeted Shastri.

On January 4, the BCCI had postponed the Ranji Trophy due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Ranji Trophy and Col CK Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin in January this year.

Last season as well, Ranji Trophy was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will get underway in March end and the tournament will get over in May, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier confirmed.

So, it remains to be seen how the board goes about staging the Ranji Trophy this season or will it be postponed again.

( With inputs from ANI )

