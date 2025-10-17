Ranji Trophy: Rajat Patidar's maiden double century puts Madhya Pradesh in command

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Madhya Pradesh skipper Rajat Patidar's slammed unbeaten double century which was his first provided an upper hand to his team, who scored 519 runs for the loss of eight wickets at the end of the third day of the first round clash in Group B of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.

According to Wisden, at stumps on Day 3, Patidar was unbeaten on 205*(332), which came with the help of 26 boundaries in his innings. With this knock, the Madhya Pradesh side took a big lead of 287 runs after their opponent, Punjab, were bowled out for 232 in the first innings.

Speaking about the other matches of Group B, Goa dominated Chandigarh as Goa posed 566 after bundling out Chandigarh for 137. Chandigarh was given follow-on after being bowled out for 137 and they ended the day at 159/3. In Rajkot, Saurashtra posted 376, with Chiraj Jani falling just short of a century. In another match, Kerala and Maharashtra remained evenly balanced after Maharashtra gained a slender 20-run first-innings lead.

Scores at stumps, day three, Group B:

Chandigarh 159-3 (Arjun Azad 76*, Arjun Tendulkar 1-35), following on, vs Goa 566 (Abhinav Tejrana 205, Vishnu Kashypa 7-173). Chandigarh trail by 270 runs.

Madhya Pradesh 519-8 (Rajat Patidar 205*, Prerit Dutta 4-145) vs Punjab 232-10 (Uday Saharan 75, Saransh Jain 6-75). Madhya Pradesh lead by 287 runs.

Maharashtra 51-0 (Prithvi Shaw 37*) and 239-10 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 91, Nidheesh 5-49), vs Kerala 219-10 (Sanju Samson 54, Jalaj Saxena 3-46). Maharashtra lead by 71 runs.

Karnataka 89-1 (Nikin Jose 34, Sammar Gajjar 1-18) and 372-10 (Devdutt Padikkal 96, DA Jadeja 7-124) vs Saurashtra (Chirag Jani 90, Shreyas Gopal 8-110). Karnataka lead by 85 runs.

In Group A matches of the competition, Shivalik Sharma's 124 guided Baroda to 413 for 7, giving them a 40-run lead over Odisha's 271 by stumps on Day 3. In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh continued to trail Andhra despite an unbeaten 82 from Rinku Singh, after KS Bharat (142) and Shaik Rasheed (136) had propelled Andhra to 470. Tamil Nadu endured a batting collapse in Coimbatore, dismissed for just 93 in the first innings and still trailing by 278 runs after being asked to follow on. At the CoE Ground in Bengaluru, Vidarbha wrapped up an innings victory over Nagaland.

Scores at stumps, day three, Group A:

Odisha 271 (Rajesh Dhuper 94, Atit Sheth 4-67) & Baroda 413-7 (Shivalik Sharma 124, Badal Biswal 2-131). Baroda lead by 142 runs.

Andhra 470 (KS Bharat 142, Vipraj Nigam 4-136) vs Uttar Pradesh 294-6 (Rinku Singh 67*, Ricky Bhui 2-71). Uttar Pradesh trail by 176 runs.

Jharkhand 419 (Ishan Kishan 173, Gurjapneet Singh 4-71) vs Tamil Nadu 93-10 & 52-3, while following on. Tamil Nadu trail by 278 runs.

Vidarbha 463 (Aman Mokhade 183, Saurav S Kumar 3-85) vs Nagaland 171 & 113 (Chetan Bist 55, Harsh Dubey 4-51). Vidarbha won by an innings and 179 runs.

In Group C, Abhimanyu Easwaran fell for a first-ball duck, but Bengal still secured a 110-run first-innings lead over Uttarakhand. Haryana outplayed Railways to clinch a 96-run victory, while Assam trailed Gujarat by 44 runs after conceding a narrow first-innings lead. In another match, Tripura, following on against Services, were 114 for 7 and still 69 runs adrift of the first-innings total.

Scores at stumps, day three, Group C:

Uttarakhand 165-2 (Prashant Chopra 82*, Akash Deep 1-39) and 213 (Bhupen Lalwani 71, Suraj Jaiswal 4-54) vs Bengal 323 (Sudip Chatterjee 98, Devendra Singh Bora 6-79). Uttarakhand lead by 55 runs.

Haryana 205-10 (Parth Vats 110*, Himanshu Sangwan 4-35) & 171 (Parth Vats 52 and Akash Pandey 3-27) vs Railways 128 (Pratham Singh 50, Sumit Kumar 5-16) and 152 (Suraj Ahuja 44, Nikhil Kashyap 5-53). Haryana won by 96 runs.

Assam 28-3 (Pradyun Saikia 15) and 310-10 vs Gujarat 382 (Aarya Desai 101, Riyan Parag 4-86). Assam trail by 44 runs.

Tripura 114-7 (Hrituraj Roy 31, Arjun Sharma 3-24), following on, vs Services 359 (Nakul Sharma 96, Swapnil Singh 5-104). Tripura trail by 69 runs.

In Group D, Hyderabad trailed Delhi by 129 runs after twin double centuries powered Delhi to a commanding first-innings total. In a low-scoring contest, Chhattisgarh gained a slender 10-run lead over Rajasthan, who had earlier edged ahead on the first innings. Jammu and Kashmir required 222 runs for victory against Mumbai after their bowlers produced a disciplined effort to restrict Mumbai's second innings. Himachal Pradesh, meanwhile, held a commanding 213-run lead over Puducherry following a strong all-round display.

Scores at stumps, day three, Group D:

Delhi 529-4d (Sanat Sangwan 211*, Chama Milind 3-57) vs Hyderabad 400-7 (Tanmay Agarwal 132, Ayush Badoni 5-69). Hyderabad trail by 129 runs.

Rajasthan 386-10 (Deepak Hooda 130, Ravi Kiran 4-68) vs Chhattisgarh 332-10 (Ajay Mandal 144, Ankit Chaudhary 3-67) and 64-4 (Aayush Pandey 27, Manav Suthar 4-25). Chhattisgarh lead by 10 runs.

Mumbai 386-10 (Siddhesh Lad 116, Yudhvir Singh 5-59) and 181-10 (Shams Mulani 41, Auqib Nabi 5-52)vs Jammu and Kashmir 325-10 (P Dogra 144, Tushar Deshpande 3-57) and 21-1. Jammu and Kashmir need 222 runs to win.

Himachal Pradesh 305-10 (Mayank Dagar 83, Sagar Udeshi 7-88) and 91-4 vs Puducherry183-10 (Puneet Datey 43, Aryaman Singh 3-45). Himachal Pradesh lead by 213 runs.

