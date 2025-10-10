Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur to lead Mumbai; Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan also included in squad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : The Senior Selection Committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced a 16-member squad to represent Mumbai in the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled to be played from October 15 to 18, 2025, at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar.

Shardul Thakur has been appointed as the team's captain. Ajinkya Rahane, who had recently stepped down as the side's captain, has also been included in the squad.

The squad includes Sarfaraz Khan, who has fallen out of favour and isn't currently in India's squad for any format. 19-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who impressed in IPL 2025 while playing for Chennai Super Kings, has been named in the Mumbai squad as well.

Shivam Dube has also been named in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad, fresh off an impactful T20 Asia Cup in Dubai. With his all-around skills, Dube will be a valuable asset to the team.

Akash Anand and Hardik Tamore are two wicketkeepers/batters named in the squad. Sarfaraz's brother Musheer Khan, who made his IPL debut for Punjab Kings earlier this year, also found a spot in the team.

Tushar Deshpande will lead the charge with the pace department, while spinners Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian will weave their magic with the ball.

Mumbai's squad for Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur (c), Ayush Mhatre, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Siddhesh Lad, Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester D'Souza, Irfan Umair, Musheer Khan, Akhil Herwadkar, Royston Dias.

