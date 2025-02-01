Ranji Trophy: Shardul's dream run continues, mixed bag return for Riyan Parag

New Delhi [India], February 1 : Bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur continued his dream run in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, helping Mumbai secure a massive win by an innings and 456 runs against Meghalaya at home on Saturday.

Shardul secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his four-wicket hauls in both innings and a knock of 84 in the first innings. So far in seven matches, he has taken 24 wickets at an average of 23.95, with best figures of 4/43. In eight innings with the bat, Thakur has scored 381 runs at an average of 47.62, striking at an incredible strike rate of 101.87 with a century and three fifties. His best score is 119.

Mumbai won the toss and elected to field first, skittling out Meghalaya for 86, with Thakur taking 4/43, which included a hat-trick. Mohit Avasthi also took 3/27 and left a great impact.

In their first innings, Mumbai piled up heavy runs as Siddhesh Lad (145 in 250 balls, with 17 fours and a six), Akash Anand (103 in 151 balls, with 15 fours) and Shams Mulani (100 in 86 balls, with 16 fours) scored centuries. Half-centuries came from skipper Ajinkya Rahane (96 in 177 balls, with 11 fours and a six), Thakur (84 in 42 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) and Suryansh Shedge (61 in 71 balls, with four boundaries and a six), taking Mumbai to 671/7 declared and a lead of a massive 585 runs.

In their second innings, Meghalaya was cleaned up for barely 129 runs, with Shardul taking 4/48 and Tanush Kotian getting 4/15.

Assam skipper Riyan Parag had a mixed return to Ranji Trophy after an injury, as his side lost to Saurashtra in their Group D match at Rajkot. On his return, he scored 51 and 0 in both innings and took two wickets for 117 runs.

Saurashtra won the toss and elected to bat first, piling up 474 runs in their first innings thanks to their top-three coming good. Harvik Desai (130 in 181 balls, with 17 fours and a six) scored a century while Chirag Jani (80 in 78 balls, with 14 fours) and Cheteshwar Pujara (99 in 167 balls, with 10 fours) were unlucky to miss out on three figures.

Sammar Gajjar (60* in 75 balls, with nine fours) unbeaten cameo down the order pushed the team to a massive score, with Mukhtar Hussain (3/50) and Rahul Singh (3/125) being key bowlers.

In their first innings, Assam could barely make 164 runs, with Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (4/61) getting crucial scalp of Riyan for 51 in 67 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. Mukhtar also made an unbeaten 47 in 46 balls, with six fours and a six. They trailed by 310 runs.

Assam failed to wipe out the deficit in the second innings too, skittling out for 166 runs while Dharmendrasinh (5/50) took a five-wicket haul and earned a 'Player of the Match' honour. Sumit Ghadigaonkar (40 in 43 balls, with five fours and a six) was top-scorer for Assam.

