Ranveer Singh, Rehman enthrall spectators at IPL closing ceremony

Ahmedabad, May 29 Before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final match was played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and music maestro A R Rehman enthralled around 1,10,000 spectators with their performances during the closing ceremony of cash-rich league at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The closing ceremony started with Ranveer Singh's performance with cricket legend and former Indian captain Kapil Dev's biopic '83's song. He danced on the floor for almost 20 to 25 minutes, on songs mostly from his movies like 'Band Baaja Baraat', 'Ram Leela', 'Gunday', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Padmavat', 'Bajirao Mastani' besides latest movies like 'RRR', and 'KGF Chapter-2'.

Indian choreographer Shiamak Davar dance group gave local touch with Garba and Ghummar dance of Rajasthan. Ranveer Singh passed baton of entertainment to A R Rehman, who with team of playback singers Mohit, Benny Dayal, Niti Mohan, A R Ameen and others engaged crowd with songs like 'Mukabala', 'Lagaan', 'Rockstar', 'Yuva', 'Rang De Basanti'.

Rehman's 'Vande Mataram' song thrilled everyone in the stadium, even cricketers sang with Rehman and his team. The finale event started with Ravi Shastri opening remarks of 'Kem Chho' (How are you?) and Namaste India.

"I am going to set the stadium on fire, such a huge crowd in one of the biggest stadiums, Gujarat Titan will be hot favourite of Gujarati, but If Rajasthan wins, it will be a tribute to Shane Warne," Ranveer Singh said before the event.

Before the closing ceremony commenced, 'little master' Sunil Gavaskar said, "Gujarat Me Gujarat Titans ko support Nahi Karenge to kisko karange". (In Gujarat if we will not cheer for Gujarat Titan, then for whom we will cheer or support).

