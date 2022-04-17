Rashid Khan and David Miller shines in Gujarat Titans victory against CSK

Gujarat led by Rashid Khan won the thrilling match against Chennai. Gujarat won the toss and decided to bat. Chennai opener Robin Uthappa scored 3 runs while Moin Ali returned with 1 run. Shibam Dubey, who was in good form, but got dismissed for 19 runs. After that, captain Ravindra Jadeja and Rituraj Gaikwad saved the innings. Rituraj Gaikwad hit a brilliant half century. He returned with 73 runs. Ravindra Jadeja played a useful game of 22 runs till the end.

Gujarat got off to a bad start in the pursuit of the challenge. Both Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar were dismissed for zero. Wriddhiman Saha, who replaced Matthew Wade, returned for 11 runs. Abhinav Manohar also returned with 12 runs. Rahul Tewatia was also dismissed for 6 runs. But then David Miller took the responsibility of the whole match on his shoulders. He hit a powerful half-century. At the crucial moment, Rashid Khan hit 40 off 20 balls. He hit 25 off one over by Chris Jordan.