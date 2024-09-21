Rashid Khan battled hamstring injury to help Afghanistan clinch ODI series against South Africa

Sharjah [UAE], September 21 : Afghanistan ace spinner Rashid Khan sustained a hamstring injury during the game but wanted to stay on the field because he felt his contribution "will be the key" to his team pulling off a historic ODI series win over South Africa at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rashid orchestrated South Africa's downfall in the second ODI and produced a sensational spell of nine overs. Putting his craft of spin to perfect use, Rashid scythed five wickets and gave away a mere 19 runs at an economy of 2.11.

His heroics, combined with a rock-solid performance with the bat in the first inning, helped Afghanistan clinch their first series win against a top-five-ranked team in the ICC standings.

"I got a hamstring [injury], I had it a month before as well, quite unlucky, but I tried my best to stay on the ground till the end, tried my best to do for the team as much as I can. Big opportunity for us as a team, you know, to win the series against a big team, and that's what I had in my mind: my contribution will be the key, so I have to go and stay till the end," Rashid said after the historic series win over the Proteas.

Rashid has been struggling with injuries for some time. He was ruled out of the final week of the Hundred in August after sustaining a hamstring injury.

He returned to on-field action to feature in Afghanistan's domestic T20s, the Shpageeza Cricket League but ended up picking up a back niggle.

He was not included in Afghanistan's one-off Test series against New Zealand in Greater Noida earlier this month. The ODI series against South Africa was his first 50-over match since the conclusion of last year's ODI World Cup in India.

In the second ODI against South Africa, Rashid's hamstring issue resurfaced when he was batting in the first inning. He ran a double on his first ball and immediately needed the attention of the physio.

"We had a big opportunity to win a series against South Africa, and I think the love for this game is just pushing you to play, doesn't matter how [hard] it is, and I thought I'm able to play, I'm able to bowl, I'm able to stay in the field till the end, why not, I should go for it. Good job done by the physio as well, to get me ready and deliver for the team," Rashid said.

Apart from Rashid, Afghanistan had another injury concern as Rahmat Shah went off the field in the 21st over. Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi gave an injury update about Rahmat and was hopeful it is not too serious.

"I talked with him, he's good. Maybe he will play the next game. But before that also, I think he was not feeling good, hamstring happened to him, hopefully, he will be okay and play the other game," Shahidi said at the post-match presentation.

Afghanistan posted a mammoth total of 311/4 in the first inning. In reply, South Africa folded on 134 and succumbed to a 177-run defeat.

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, Afghanistan and South Africa will play the third ODI on Sunday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor