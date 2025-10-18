Rashid Khan Drops Lahore Qalandars From X Bio After 3 Afghan Cricketers Killed in Pakistan Airstrikes

Afghanistan cricket captain Rashid Khan has removed the mention of his Pakistan Super League team, Lahore Qalandars, from his social media bio. The change was noticed Saturday, October 18. Until Friday, Rashid’s bio listed four teams: Afghanistan National Cricket Team, Gujarat Titans (IPL), Adelaide Strikers (BBL), and Lahore Qalandars (PSL). Now, only three teams appear.

The move comes amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Reports say Afghanistan accused Pakistan of breaching a 48-hour ceasefire and carrying out airstrikes in Paktika province. The strikes killed multiple civilians, including three domestic cricketers. In response, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced it would withdraw from an upcoming tri-series in Pakistan.

Statement of Condolence



The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.



In… pic.twitter.com/YkenImtuVR — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 17, 2025

Rashid Khan expressed sorrow over the civilian deaths. He called the strikes “cruel and inhumane” and supported the ACB’s decision to cancel matches.

On social media, Rashid wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage. It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. I stand with our people at this difficult time; our national dignity must come before all else.”