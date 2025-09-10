Rashid Khan-Led Afghanistan Beat Hong Kong by 94 Runs in Asia Cup 2025 Opener (VIDEO)

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a commanding win over Hong Kong. Afghanistan posted 189 runs and then bowled out Hong Kong for 94, winning by 94 runs. For Hong Kong, Babar Hayat scored the highest with 39 runs. Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib took two wickets each. Noor Ahmad and Ajmatullah Umarzai claimed one wicket apiece.

Hong Kong struggled from the start. Chasing 189 runs, they lost five wickets for just 43 runs. Jeeshan Ali made 5, Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan, and Kalhan Challu were out for zero. Kinchit Shah scored 6 before being dismissed. Babar Hayat provided some resistance, scoring 39 runs off 43 balls, but no other Hong Kong batsman made a significant contribution. The team finished at 94 for nine.

Afghanistan batted first after winning the toss. They scored 188 runs for six wickets. Sadikullah Atal top-scored with 73 runs off 52 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes. Ajmatullah Umarzai added 53 runs off 21 balls, including two fours and five sixes. Mohammad Nabi contributed 33 runs from 26 balls, striking three fours and one six.