Rathnayake ruled out of second Test as Sri Lanka name 19-player squad for second Test against Bangladesh

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 23 : Sri Lanka quick Milan Rathnayake has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh due to a side strain, scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Colombo. Left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando has been brought in as Rathnayake's replacement.

On Monday, the Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee named the 19-member squad for the second test match. Apart from Fernando's inclusion, spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage has also been drafted into the squad. The 22-year-old enters the red-ball step-up in place of Angelo Matthews, who retired from Test cricket after the series opener.

During the first Test, Rathnayake left the field briefly on the second day with three wickets to his name. He returned and ended the Test with figures of 4/65. Rathnayake's miserly economy rate and a burst in the final session of day two ensured that Bangladesh's first innings total of 495 remained within Sri Lanka's reach.

After his exploits with the ball, Rathnayake chipped in with a valuable 84-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Kamindu Mendis. During the stand, he remained proactive and contributed with 39 runs.

If Sri Lanka decides to replace Rathnayake with another all-rounder, they are bereft of a player who fills the particular criteria. Wellalage and Sonal Dinusha are useful options because of their spin bowling capabilities. However, considering the nature of the batting-friendly surface of Colombo, it is possible that the hosts could go for an extra-pace bowling option.

Sri Lanka will have to consider Mathews's potential replacement. Pasindu Sooriyabandara or Pavan Rathnayake emerge as the most likely option. Both uncapped players impressed with their splendid performances in the domestic circuit and with Sri Lanka A. Oshada Fernando is another player in contention who returned to the national side after his impressive run last year.

Sri Lanka squad for second Test against Bangladesh: Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Dunith Wellalage Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pavan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Rathnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Isitha Wijesundara.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor