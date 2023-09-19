Ravi Ashwin to play local one-day game before joining India squad for Australia ODIs

Ravichandran Ashwin will be back in India’s ODI set-up after a hiatus of 20 months as the veteran off-spinner was named in the squad for the 3-match series against Australia, starting Friday in Mohali. Ashwin replaced Axar Patel, who sustained a quadriceps injury in the Super Four game against Bangladesh which ruled him out of the Asia Cup final on Sunday. He was recently seen training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), under the watchful eyes of chief VVS Laxman and spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule, and is expected to play a local 50-over game before joining the team in Mohali.

According to Cricbuzz, Ashwin will feature in a league of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). The VAP Trophy’s one-day league is currently underway and the 37-year-old will take the field for Take Solution MRPA side at the SSN College Ground against Young Stars on Tuesday. In fact, he participated in several local three-day games a few weeks ago.“ He wants to spend some time on the ground, and a 50-over game will provide him with that opportunity. He recently visited the NCA for routine maintenance work on his body and to hone his skills under the guidance of spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule. He’s determined to prepare himself comprehensively for any and all challenges,” Cricbuzz quoted a TNCA official as saying.



