Ravi Bishnoi claims top spot in ICC T20 bowlers rankings, Gill stays in top ODI batting list

New Delhi [India], December 6 : After being named the 'Player of the Series' during India's successful 4-1 series win against Australia, Ravi Bishnoi claimed the top spot in ICC T20 bowlers rankings on Wednesday with youngster Shubman Gill retaining the top slot in the ODI batting list.

In the recent five-match series against the Aussies, Bishnoi picked up nine wickets. The number one T20I bowler claimed two wickets in the final T20I clash which allowed the 'Men in Blue' to secure the win.

After Bishnoi's move to the top spot, Rashid Khan came to second place. Meanwhile, Adil Rashid and Wanindu Hasaranga equalled in the third place. While Maheesh Theekshana dropped to fifth place. On the other hand, Indian spinner Axar Patel jumped 16 places to 11th spot.

21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal saw the biggest move in the recent ICC T20 batters rankings, he rose 16 places to 19th. Meanwhile, Aussie opener Travis Head secured 29th place after his decent performance during the five-match T20I series against India.

In the ODI rankings, India's Gill (batting) and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (bowling) stayed in the top place. Meanwhile, West Indies' Shai Hope jumped to 11th on the list for ODI batters after his eye-catching performance in the recent first ODI match against England.

After the end of the first long-format cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand, there have been a few changes to the latest Test rankings. Kiwi batter Daryl Mitchell jumped one place and claimed the seventh spot on the list of batters.

However, Kiwi batter Kane Williamson remained in the top place on the Test batter list. Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto soared 13 places to the 42nd spot.

