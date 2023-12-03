Ravi Bishnoi levels Ravichandran Ashwin's elusive record following India's 6-run victory against Australia

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3 : Young spinner Ravi Bishnoi matched Ravichandran Ashwin's record of claiming the most wickets for India in a bilateral T20I home series on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The right-arm legbreak spinner was one of the players who impressed in the young bowling department and scalped wickets whenever the need arose.

He ended the five-match series with nine wickets equalling Ashwin's tally against Sri Lanka in 2016.

He once again claimed two wickets in the final T20I clash which allowed the Men in Blue to secure the win.

After the game, Bishnoi talked about his bowling plan and said, "The first match, I didn't bowl. I just focused on my execution. My plan is simple - bowl stump-to-stump. (On South Africa series) Different wicket, different challenge, will try to adapt as quickly as I can."

Coming to the match, Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer's 46-run partnership played a crucial role in India propelling to a score of 160/8.

Jitesh Sharma was also influential (24 off 16 balls) as he came in and played his usual style of play. Before walking back to the pavilion he struck three boundaries and a maximum.

Australia once again got off to a flying start but the wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals.

Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh led the Indian bowling attack after they bagged three and two wickets respectively. Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets in his four-over spell. While Axar Patel took one wicket.

It all came down to the final over when Australia needed 10 runs in six balls.

Arshdeep displayed a stellar performance in the last over of the game and dismissed Aussie skipper Matthew Wade for 22 runs for 15 runs in the 19.3 overs

The left-armer defended the total and guided India to a remarkable six-run victory.

