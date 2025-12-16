Ravi Bishnoi Sold for RR (Rajasthan Royals) for INR 7.20 Crore at IPL 2026 Auction

Ravi Bishnoi emerged as one of the hottest properties at the IPL auction, sparking an intense bidding war among multiple franchises. The leg-spinner first caught the attention of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, with the bidding quickly crossing the ₹5 crore mark. CSK showed strong intent and stayed in the race until ₹6 crore, underlining their interest in strengthening their spin department.

The contest heated up further when Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the fray late, pushing Bishnoi’s price even higher. In the end, Rajasthan Royals held their nerve and sealed the deal, signing the young spinner for ₹7.2 crore, adding a proven wicket-taker and middle-overs enforcer to their bowling attack. Ravi Bishnoi was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2020 auction and later finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Under-19 World Cup.

A legspinner who is generous with dishing out googlies, Bishnoi picked up 12 wickets in each of his first two seasons in the IPL, standing out despite PBKS' struggles. His performances led to a T20I debut for India in February 2022. That year, new franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) signed him for INR 4 crore as one of their pre-auction picks along with his KL Rahul. Bishnoi took 13 wickets in his first season for LSG, playing a big part as they made the playoffs.The 25-year-old has played in 77 games, picking 72 wickets, bowling at an economy of 8.21.