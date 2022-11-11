Ravi Shastri expecting Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh to shine in India's T20I series against New Zealand

New Delhi, Nov 11 Former India head coach and 1983 ODI World Cup winner Ravi Shastri is expecting middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to shine in the side's upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, starting from November 18.

Suryakumar was one of India's bright spots in their Men's T20 World Cup campaign, making 239 runs in six innings with his jaw-dropping 360-degree style of play.

Arshdeep, on the other hand, stepped up admirably in Jasprit Bumrah's absence to pick 10 wickets in the tournament. Apart from the duo, Shastri also expects opener Shubman Gill, in the T20I squad for the first time, to do well in the upcoming three-match series.

"Expect some fireworks from Suryakumar Yadav, who is at the top of his game. Arshdeep Singh, has been a revelation and is expected to shine in the series, as he becomes India's highest wicket-taker at the Men's T20 WC. The young Shubman Gill is already a star on the horizon when he gets going with his wide range of strokeplay and rotation of the strike in T20I cricket," said Shastri in a statement issued by Prime Video.

Shastri will be a part of the English commentary team for India's white-ball tour of New Zealand, alongside Anjum Chopra, Murali Kartik, Simon Doull and Harsha Bhogle. "It gives me great pleasure to come on-board the Prime Video commentary team to call the live action from India's limited-overs tour to New Zealand.

"This is even more significant because it will give a new crop of India players a chance to be tested by the very best. I have watched some of these youngsters from close quarters, and believe this team is one of the best in the world in the short formats of the game.

"But make no mistake, this will be a hard-fought battle as India will not only have to face a tough bunch of Kiwis but also the conditions, grounds and the pitches that will most likely to have a tinge of the green. I am looking forward to a cracker of a contest and sure the commentary will be top-notch, matching the action on the field across the five languages," he added.

Apart from English, the commentary for the series will be provided in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Former India batting legend Gundappa Viswanath, who will be a part of the Kannada commentary team, feels that from his experience of playing previously in the country, the Hardik Pandya-led side full of youngsters will be tested very well in challenging conditions while facing off against a strong New Zealand side.

"For any visiting team, playing in New Zealand comes with its own set of challenges. The conditions are similar to that of England which tests the mettle of even the best of teams; and this will not be lost on the two limited-overs Indian teams which travel to New Zealand later this month."

"From experience, I know the weather and pitches will prove challenging for both of the teams especially during this time of the year. Conditions apart, New Zealand have always been a formidable opposition for any team. They are self-driven, motivated and know how to play to their strengths even when their resources are limited.

"Having exited the ICC T20 World Cup in the semi-finals, the New Zealanders will be hurting and will look to bounce back against the Indian teams to be led by Hardik Pandya (T20Is) and Shikhar Dhawan (ODIs)."

India and New Zealand, both crashing out of the Men's T20 World Cup at the semifinals stage, will face off in a white-ball series featuring three T20Is and as many ODIs from Nov 18 to 30. The series will be broadcast on Prime Video in India.

