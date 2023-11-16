Ravi Shastri feels Virat Kohli's physical fitness, meticulous approach will help him match Sachin's 100 centuries

New Delhi [India], November 16 : Following Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century, former Indian head coach and all-rounder Ravi Shastri believes that the star India batter's meticulous approach to batting and physical fitness can help him push him to match legendary Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 100 centuries in international cricket.

Virat was barely bothered by a shaky start at Mumbai against New Zealand. After surviving a leg-before-wicket review, Virat carried on with momentum set by openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, offering a masterclass in one-day batting with a healthy mix of boundaries and strike rotation. Virat scored 117 in 113 balls, with nine fours and two sixes, to guide India to a match-winning 397/4.

Virat's innings served as a boost to Shreyas Iyer (105 off 70 balls), KL Rahul (39* from 20) and Gill, who finished with 80* from 66 balls. All these players could play their shots with freedom as Virat held one end steady.

Speaking to Brian Murgatroyd on the latest episode of The ICC Review after India's victory, Shastri looked at Kohli's body language as a marker of his confidence and calm at the crease. He also took note of how he remained unflustered when others may have lost their way in the same situation.

"I think his composure, just his body language, his composure, his calmness of the crease (was telling)," Shastri said as quoted by the ICC.

"I have seen him come out in previous World Cups where he is like a cat on a hot tin roof. He wants to get on with it straight away. None of that sort here. He has taken his time, marked his guard, soaked the pressure, given himself time, and understood his role of batting deep in the innings. And he has just been wonderful," he added.

Virat cruised to his record ton, celebrating it with a jump despite battling cramps amid heavy cheers from the crowd. He bowed down to his idol Sachin Tendulkar, who previously owned the ODI centuries record with 49 tons. It was also a great moment for Shastri, who had spent a lot of time with Virat as India's head coach. He believes that before a bowl is bowled, Virat wins the battle against the bowler.

On Virat's standout qualities, Shastri pointed out a combination of mental shifts, technical tinkering, and an emphasis on fitness in the great batter's meticulous preparation.

"It is a mix of all three," he noted.

"(It) gives him some time, to be calm and composed at the beginning of the innings. His shot selection in the first 10, 15 runs, he does not take that extra risk. He is quite prepared to leave deliveries, knock the ball around," he said.

Virat is stringent with his diet and exercise routine. His preparation makes him extremely strong with his strike rotation and boundaries, sixes become secondary sometimes.

"One of the features of his batting has been his running between the wickets. The fact that he does not have to hit boundaries and sixes, he can run hard between the wickets because of his physical fitness," Shastri said.

"That takes the pressure off him. Even when he is not getting the boundaries, he is still rotating the strike. And he always has that uncanny ability of making it up towards the back end of the innings," he added.

Virat turned 35 on November 5 and with his sheer focus on fitness and physique, there is a lot of scope for the batter to stick around in the game for a long time. With this thing in mind, Shastri feels that ruling out Virat from touching Sachin's mark of 100 centuries is foolish.

"Who would have thought when Sachin Tendulkar got 100 hundreds that anyone would come close. He (Virat) has got 80, 80 international hundreds, 50 of them in the one-day game and which makes him the highest. Unreal. Nothing is impossible because such players, when they start reeling off hundreds, then they score them pretty quickly. His next 10 innings, you might see another five hundreds. You have three formats of the game and he is part of all those formats. To think that he still has three or four years of cricket ahead of him is simply mind-boggling," he concluded.

