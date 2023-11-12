Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 : Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri met his "childhood hero" and former Indian batter Gundappa Vishwanath in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Shastri took to Instagram to share a picture of him meeting the batting legend at the Chinnaswammy Stadium, where India is playing Netherlands in the final league stage ICC Cricket World Cup match today.

"Great to meet my childhood hero on Diwali day at the Chinnaswamy. Dada player - Gundappa Vishwanath @icc @cricketworldcup @indiancricketteam #CWC2023 #INDvsNED," said the caption of Shastri's post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CziVktwN4u1/?img_index=1

Gundappa Vishwanath represented India from 1969-1983 in Tests and ODIs. The batter played 91 Tests for India, scoring 6,080 runs at an average of 41.93. His best score was 222. Gundappa scored 14 centuries and 35 half-centuries in 155 innings.

He also played 25 ODIs for India, scoring 439 runs at an average of 19.95, with two half-centuries in 23 innings. His best score was 75.

'Vishy' as he is known among the fans, represented India in 1975 and 1979 Cricket World Cups. He was known for his elegant, wristy batting style which focused heavily on timing the ball well.

Shastri played for India from 1981-1992. In 80 Tests, he scored 3,830 runs at an average of 35.79, with 11 centuries and 12 fifties. His best score was 206. He also took 151 wickets in the longer format.

He also played 150 ODIs, scoring 3,108 runs at an average of 29.04, with four centuries and 18 fifties in 128 innings. His best score was 109. Shastri also took 129 wickets in the ODI format. Shastri was also the part of 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team.

