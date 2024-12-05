Ravi Shastri recalls India's 36 all-out in Adelaide, says Indian team should be cautious in pink-ball Test

Adelaide [Australia], December 5 : Ahead of the second (pink-ball) Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia, former India head coach Ravi Shastri recalled 36 all-out score of Indian team at the venue and said while it will not play any role, the team should have it "at the back of their mind" so that they are cautious.

He said things can happen quickly with pink ball.

When India last played a Test match against Australia in Adelaide in BGT 20-21, the visitors were bundled out for 36 - their lowest score in Test history- in the second innings.

"I don't think it will play any role but it should be at the back of their mind because you know things happen very quickly with a pink ball. You realise that in a session of play if things don't go your way and the bowling is good, things can happen rapidly," Shastri told The ICC Review.

"Now the fact that they are one up should put them in a really great frame of mind going ahead in this Test match because I think it's a massive opportunity for India to tighten the screws further. The pressure will be on Australia," the former Indian cricketer added.

The then India head coach pointed out that a defeat in their previous pink-ball outing against Australia had an element of freak attached to it.

"See, what we did after that 36 was - like I said at that time - that I'd never seen, and I said it in the dressing room, I'd never seen so much of playing and nicking as opposed to playing and missing. I'd watched cricket for about 40 years. And to be honest, that was a session where hardly any player played and missed. If he did anything, he got a nick. So it was not beating the bat. You know, the bowlers' [being] unlucky ... it was just the batsmen being unlucky on that day," Shastri said.

Despite that nightmare in Adelaide, India recovered. They pulled one back in Melbourne to draw level in the series, followed it up with a plucky draw in Sydney, and finally, despite having an injury ravaged-side, pulled off a sensational heist in Brisbane to secure a historic series victory.

"In my mind, it was very clear you can't do worse than that [Adelaide]. You'll have a day when the luck is in your favour and you can bounce back. And that's exactly what happened. Sometimes you don't overthink when something as drastic as that happens. You don't want a knee-jerk reaction taking place where you just lose the plot. Sometimes calmness in situations like that produce the best results," the 62-year-old concluded.

