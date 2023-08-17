Ravi Shastri, Sandeep Patil emphasise role of all-rounders in India's World Cup campaign 

New Delhi [India], August 17 : Former India head coach Ravi Shastri asserted that pacers would be crucial to India's campaign and having four of them in the playing eleven would be an apt decision in their squad for the World Cup 2023 and Asia Cup 2023.

Views of former India head coach Shastri along with the endorsements of former chief of selectors Sandeep Patil, have cast a spotlight on the critical factors that can shape the composition of the Indian cricket team with the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on the horizon.

During discussions on Star Sports' 'Selection Day' show, the two seasoned voices weighed in on the selection strategy, emphasizing the significance of all-rounders and the composition of pacers within the squad.

Shastri suggested that Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur, along with the two major all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, should be in the team.

Ravi Shastri also proposed that Sanju Samson be kept on standby and integrated into the team if an injury occurs.

“I think to be fair, I will go with both the all-rounders - Axar and Shardul, it gives me an opportunity. And keep Sanju Samson on standby in case something happens to the keeper there, where he can just fly out," Ravi Shastri said while speaking to Star Sports on the 'Selection Day’ show.

The former India head coach said that he would go with two more all-rounders other than Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

"So, now you start with the pacers because, for me, the pacers are important. If you need four over there, you already have one all-rounder (Pandya). So, if Bumrah is fit, he walks in. Shami walks in – that's two. You've got Siraj as a backup, and if needed, Shardul can be there. Shardul has done well in the West Indies one-day game; he can be a backup. And then you have room for one more," he added.

Sandeep Patil was in agreement with Shastri. "I will go with what Ravi said because I want to remember 1983. The combination we had, we had many all-rounders in the team, and having all-rounders in the team gives you so much variety, and you can choose anybody."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor