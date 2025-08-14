Ravi Shastri sees a bright future for Shubman Gill, says he'll be around for a long time

London [UK], August 14 : Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill will be around in the Indian team for a very long time.

Gill has been awarded the ICC Men's Player of the Month for July 2025 following his heroics against England in the recently concluded Test series.

Gill was named Player of the Series, having amassed a staggering 754 runs, averaging 75.40 from the five Tests, which included four centuries.

This was Gill's fourth Player of the Month honour from the ICC, having won previously in February this year, and in January and September 2023.

In a video on Sky Sports' YouTube Channel, Shastri said, "No question, Shubman Gill he'll be around for a long, long time because we've seen what kind of series he's had here. I think he's only 25 years of age, and as you know, with this exposure, he'll get even better."

The former Indian head coach also believed Shubman Gill has a regal presence and is composed, with the ability to play long innings.

"He's right up there. He'll be up there. He's composed. He's very regal. He's got that, you know, when you look at him, he's something regal about him. The way he bats, he's very easy on the eye, very fluent and has the ability to play the long innings," he added.

The right-hand batter was the standout performer in India's historic victory at Edgbaston, smashing a colossal 269 in the first innings after walking in at 95/2, and went on to add another 161 in the second innings to set up a mammoth 336-run win.

His combined 430 runs in the match ranks as the second-highest aggregate in Test history, behind only Graham Gooch's 456. Gill became the first Indian captain to score a Test double century on English soil, also registering only the second Test double hundred by an Indian skipper outside India, after Virat Kohli's effort against the West Indies in 2016.

He surpassed Sunil Gavaskar's 221 from 1979 to claim the record for the highest Test score by an Indian batter in England. Gill overtook Sachin Tendulkar's 21-year-old mark of 241 to set the record for the highest overseas score by an Indian batter outside India and other Asian nations.

Despite recording just 16 and 6 in the Lord's Test, Gill picked up on his rich vein of form at Old Trafford, where his composed second-innings of 103 secured a vital draw, paving the way for India's eventual 2-2 series result.

Batting at No.4, he seamlessly blended stability with flair, while also leading the side with distinction in his maiden series as captain to currently sit in third spot on the standings in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

His ability to turn convincing starts into match-defining totals, especially when early wickets fell, proved crucial in sparking multiple Indian fightbacks and was vital in the series eventually concluding on equal terms.

