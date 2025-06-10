Ravichandran Ashwin Fined 30% of Match Fee for Showing Dissent Over Umpire’s Decision During TNPL Match; Video Goes Viral

Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined for showing dissent during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 match against the Tiruppur Tamizhans on Sunday (June 8) in Coimbatore. The incident occurred in the 5th over of the match when Ashwin was adjudged LBW by on-field umpire Karitika while attempting a sweep shot off R Sai Kishore.

The ball appeared to have pitched outside the leg stump, and with no reviews remaining — both already used on wide ball calls — Ashwin was visibly upset. He argued with the umpire, pointing towards the pitch and voicing his disagreement before walking off in anger and frustration.

In a viral video shared on social media, Ashwin can be seen hitting his pads with his bat and later throwing his gloves in the dugout — behaviour that led to a disciplinary hearing after the match. "Ashwin was fined 10 percent for showing dissent towards the umpires and 20 percent for misuse of equipment. He accepted the sanctions," a TNPL official said.

Ashwin nah, atleast give some respect to TNPL League 🙃 pic.twitter.com/tXXb2rrx3w — Prakash (@definitelynot05) June 9, 2025

Despite his quick-fire 18 off 11 balls, Ashwin’s dismissal at 39/1 triggered a collapse for Dindigul. The team was bowled out for just 93 in 16.2 overs. Tiruppur Tamizhans chased the target with ease, cruising to a nine-wicket victory with 49 balls remaining, thanks to a dominant unbeaten 65 off 39 balls by Tushar Raheja. Esakkimuthu starred with the ball, picking up 4/26.