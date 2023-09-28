Ravichandran Ashwin Replaces Injured Axar Patel In India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Squad

Ravichandran Ashwin has been named as the replacement for the injured Axar Patel in India's final squad for the upcoming World Cup. This decision comes after Ashwin's remarkable performance in the India-Australia series. Axar Patel, who sustained an injury during the Asia Cup 2023, subsequently missed out on the series against Australia.

The ICC released a statement, saying, “Axar Patel has failed to recover in time for the World Cup after sustaining a left quadriceps strain during India’s Asia Cup Super Four encounter against Bangladesh. The spin-bowling all-rounder missed the final of the Asia Cup as a result.”

🚨 BREAKING: India make late change to #CWC23 squad with all-rounder set to miss out due to injury!



Details 👇https://t.co/oa6htByQmz — ICC (@ICC) September 28, 2023

“Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been named his replacement, who was impressive on his return to ODI cricket in the recently concluded series against Australia where he picked up four wickets in two games," the release further stated.

The updated India World Cup squad now includes Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav.