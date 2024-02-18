Ravichandran Ashwin to rejoin India squad on day four in Rajkot Test

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 18 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced that star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will return to India's squad in the ongoing five-match Test series against England after a brief absence due to a family emergency.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin, had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency," BCCI stated on Sunday.

The statement also confirmed that Ashwin will come back to action on day four of the third Test match in Rajkot.

"Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team cause in the ongoing Test match," it added.

"The team management, players, media and fans have shown immense understanding and empathy, acknowledging the importance of family as a priority. The team and its supporters have stood united in support of Ashwin during this challenging period, and the management is delighted to welcome him back to the field. Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging times," the statement concluded.

Late on Friday, BCCI announced that Ashwin had withdrawn from the ongoing third Test with immediate effect due to a family medical emergency.

Ashwin entered the elite 500 Test wicket club on Day 2 of the third Test against England in Rajkot. He was on 499 scalps at the end of the second Test in Vizag and completed his 500th with the wicket of Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the third Test.

