Ravindra Jadeja achieves unique record in Mohali Test against Sri Lanka

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday became the sixth cricketer to register a score of 150+ and take five wickets in the same Test. Jadeja achieved the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka as he took five wickets in the first innings. Earlier, the left-handed batter played an unbeaten knock of 175 to help India post a 450+ score against Sri Lanka. Earlier, Vinoo Mankad, Denis Atkinson, Polly Umrigar, Gary Sobers and Mushtaq Mohammad had achieved the feat.

Jadeja also became the second cricketer after the legendary Sobers to achieve this magnificent double in the first innings of a Test match. Earlier on Day 2, Jadeja had broken India great Kapil Dev's 1986 record for scoring the most runs in a Test innings at No.7 for India. When I first met him in 2008, he was already a legend and I couldn’t believe that I would be playing alongside a player of Shane Warne’s stature," said Jadeja."We were just coming out of our U-19s and to share the dressing room with Warne was a huge thing for youngsters like us. He gave me a huge platform and post U-19, it was a direct entry into the IPL,” he added.



