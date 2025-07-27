Ravindra Jadeja becomes third cricketer to score 1000 runs and take 30 wickets in away country

Manchester [UK], July 27 : Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday, during the second session of the fifth and final day of the fourth Test, which is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester, joined the likes of England's Wilfred Rhodes and West Indies' Garry Sobers to become the third cricketer to score 1000 runs and pick 30 wickets in an away country.

At the stroke of Tea on Day 5 of the Manchester Test, Jadeja was unbeaten on 53 runs off 102 balls. With this knock, the left-hand batter completed his 1000 runs in away Tests in England.

Earlier in the second innings, Jadeja snapped four wickets in 37.1 overs of bowling, where he conceded 143 runs at an economy of 3.8. He took the wickets of Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Brydon Carse in his spell. With these four wickets, the left-arm spinner completed 30 wickets in away Test matches in England.

The other two players to achieve the same landmark were Wilfred Rhodes (in Australia) and Garry Sobers (in England) during their playing days.

With this innings, Jadeja also registered his faith 50-plus score in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, and this is the most for India from No.6 or below in a Test series (home or away), alongside VVS Laxman's as many on the 2002 tour of West Indies.

Recapping the second session of Day 5, Sundar and Jadeja stepped up just when the team needed them the most, shutting the doors on England's hopes of a late comeback, at least for the time being.

Sundar looked assured at the crease, batting on 57 not out at the break, while Jadeja once again showcased his ever-growing maturity in red-ball cricket with an unbeaten 53. This was Jadeja's fifth fifty of the series, a reflection of the kind of consistency and temperament he has added to his batting in recent years.

The duo batted through the entire second session without losing a wicket, scoring 99 runs in 29 overs, a session of pure grit, patience and smart batting.

With one final session left in the match, India now holds a narrow lead. A draw looks the most likely outcome if the visitors bat through the remaining overs, which would mean England take a 2-1 lead into the final Test at The Oval.

Coming to the first session, Gill's exceptional innings of 103 kept his side in the game as his side posted 223 runs with the loss of four wickets at the end of Lunch on Day 5 against England.

