Ravindra Jadeja calls Urvashi Rautela 'sexiest' Bollywood actress

Urvashi Rautela's name has been often linked with cricketers namely Rishabh Pant. Now, it seems another cricketer is in awe of Urvashi's beauty. Recently, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's remark about Urvashi has taken over social media as he spoke about his admiration for the Bollywood actress. During an interaction with a news portal, Jadeja was asked about who he finds sexy among the Bollywood actresses and he took Urvashi Rautela’s name. Recently, the Love Dose star took to Instagram and posted a video in which she is seen introducing her workout buddy. No, it's not Rishabh Pant.

Urvashi Rautela posted a video in which she is seen sweating it out with her gym buddy Yash Birla. Clad in a green crop jacket and matching workout pants, the Hate Story 4 star is seen performing bench presses and exercising with dumbbells. If you need some fitness inspo, you need to watch this video of Urvashi. Along with the clip, she wrote, " Power, perseverance, and discipline @urvashirautela has it all. It was a pleasure to have a workout session with her and sharing a copy of my book ‘Building a perfect body ‘. It’s always great to have a company who inspires and motivates you to do better. #fitness #fitnessmotivation #getfit #workout #exercise #reels #instafit #gym #healthylifestyle #workoutfit #yashbirla."On the work front, Urvashi was last seen along with Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa’s Boss Party song that turned out to be the biggest party anthem. Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda’s co-star in Inspector Avinash. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and be seen in an upcoming global music single with Jason Derulo. Urvashi will also be a part of Rishabh Shetty's Kantara 2.