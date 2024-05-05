Ravindra Jadeja dethrones MS Dhoni from summit to achieve rare feat for CSK in IPL

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja surpassed the franchise's legendary wicketkeeper batter, MS Dhoni, to become the player with the most Man of the Match awards for the five-time champions in the Indian Premier League.

It was a through-and-through Jadeja show at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. He starred with the bat and then produced a valuable spell to turn the tides in favour of the defending champions.

He played a match-turning knock of 43 off 26 deliveries, which was further glistened with three boundaries and two maximums.

With the ball, he picked up three important scalps while giving away just 20 runs in his four-over spell. He was adjudged Player of the Match for his influential performance and talked about his role for CSK.

This marked the 16th time Jadeja was awarded the POTM award. He dethroned Dhoni, who held his spot at the top with a tally of 15 in the cash-rich league.

Former CSK star, Suresh Raina is next on the list with 12 POTM awards, followed by current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who holds an impressive tally of 11.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to field first. CSK lost their wickets at regular intervals. Knocks from Ravindra Jadeja (43 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes), Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Daryl Mitchell (30 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) took CSK to a respectable 167/9 in their 20 overs.

Rahul Chahar (3/23) and Harshal Patel (3/24) were the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Arshdeep Singh got two wickets, while Sam Curran got one too.

In the run-chase, PBKS lost two wickets early, with Tushar Deshpande (2/35) striking for Men in Yellow, but Prabhsimran Singh (30 in 23 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shashank Singh (27 in 20 balls, with four boundaries) helped them recover with a 53-run partnership. However, Ravindra Jadeja (3/20), Mitchell Santner (1/10) and Simarjeet Singh (2/16) helped CSK make a stunning comeback and restrict Punjab to 139/9 in their 20 overs.

CSK moved to third place in the points table with six wins and five losses, giving them 12 points. PBKS is in the eighth spot with four wins, seven losses and just eight points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor