Ravindra Jadeja gears up for Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy clash against Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 22 : Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is gearing up for his Ranji Trophy clash for Saurashtra against Delhi, which will take place on Thursday.

Jadeja took to his Instagram, sharing a picture of his Saurashtra team shirt.

"#RanjiTrophy All Set!," said the caption of Jadeja's post.

Jadeja made his last Ranji appearance in January 2023 for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu, taking eight wickets in the match, with 7/48 in the second innings. He also scored 40 runs in the match, including 25 in the second innings and Saurashtra lost the match by 59 runs. In this appearance, he proved his fitness levels ahead of the home Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Jadeja playing Ranji comes when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a much harder stance regarding the participation of Indian international stars in domestic cricket.

In a new policy released on Thursday, it made it "mandatory" to participate in domestic matches to remain "eligible" for selection in the national team and for the central contracts.

In the policy, BCCI stated that taking part in domestic cricket will remain connected to the cricket ecosystem. The statement added that any exceptions to taking part in domestic cricket will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances.

"Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression. Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process," BCCI said in a statement.

Jadeja ended the year 2024 with 562 runs in 20 Tests and 23 innings at an average of 26.76, with best score of 112. He scored a century and three fifties last year in Tests. He also took 48 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 24.29, with best figures of 5/41. He also took three five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul in Tests.

