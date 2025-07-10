Ravindra Jadeja leapfrogs Zaheer Khan, has fifth-most wickets by an Indian in international cricket

London [UK], July 10 : Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja leapfrogged over pacer Zaheer Khan to become the Indian bowler with the fifth-highest wickets in international cricket.

Jadeja achieved this upward movement in the charts during the third Lord's Test against England.

Removing Ollie Pope for 44 runs on the very first ball of the final session, with a fine catch from Dhruv Jurel, on a delivery spinning away outside off from a good length, Jadeja earned his 611th international wicket, making it to the top five.

In 361 international appearances for India, Jadeja now has 611 wickets, with best figures of 7/42. Tests are Jadeja's best format, with 326 scalps in 83 matches, with 15 five-wicket hauls and three ten-fers.

The most wickets by an Indian in international cricket are by spinner Anil Kumble, with 953 scalps at an average of 30.06, with best figures of 10/74, with 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-fers.

In 309 appearances, former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan took 610 international wickets at an average of 31.14, with best figures of 7/87, 12 five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer. However, 13 of his wickets came for Asia XI in six matches at an average of 15.30, with best figures of 3/21.

England batters Joe Root and Ollie Pope led a steady recovery for the hosts in the second session of the Test match at Lord's on Thursday, guiding England to 153/2 at Tea. The duo stitched together an unbroken 109-run stand to help England bounce back after early setbacks in the morning.

Resuming at 83/2 after Lunch, Root and Pope navigated a disciplined Indian bowling attack with patience and control. Their fifty-run partnership came off 116 balls, laying the foundation for a solid middle-order resistance.

Former captain Joe Root brought up his half-century off 102 deliveries and remained unbeaten at Tea on 54 from 109 balls, decorated with seven elegant boundaries. Pope, on the other hand, showcased grit and composure to remain not out on 44, which included four boundaries.

England won the toss and opted to bat first. The series is levelled at 1-1.

