Ravindra Jadeja likely be ruled out of remainder of IPL 2022?

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has missed his team’s last game against Delhi Capitals owing to an injury, could very well be ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. CSK are left with three more matches and they need to win all three to have a shot at the playoff spot and hope RCB and RR lose their remaining games. As per a report in The Times of India, Jadeja is set to miss the remaining matches of CSK. According to the report, CSK monitored the injury closely over the past couple of days but it has not improved much.

CSK have four wins in 11 games. Gujarat Titans are the only side who have sealed a playoffs spot. The Hardik Pandya-led side did it against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Apart from the injury, Jadeja’s own form has been a worrying factor for CSK with the Saurashtra allrounder managing just 116 and five wickets in the 10 matches he has played so far. This reported break could also come as boon for the terribly out of form Jadeja ahead of India’s home series against South Africa series and the subsequent England tour. His poor performance in IPL 2022 has already put question marks over his place in India’s 2022 T20 World Cup Squad, to be held later this year.

