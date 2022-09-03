Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss T20I World Cup, to undergo knee surgery

New Delhi, Sep 3 Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be out of action for at least three months after suffering a right knee injury, which would require surgery. This means he will miss the T20I World Cup 2022 in Australia, said a source.

Earlier on Friday, Jadeja was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 as well, owing to the persistent issue on his right knee. The 33-year-old had missed India's tour of the West Indies in July owing to an injury.

According to sources, "Jadeja is likely to undergo major knee surgery and will be out of action for at least three months. World Cup participation looks impossible in that case. The board (BCCI) will assess and take a call later on his improvement and surgery."

The T20I World Cup will begin in Australia on October 16.

