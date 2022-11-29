Ravindra Jadeja meets PM Modi while campaigning for wife Rivaba

India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja who is campaigning for his wife Rivaba Jadeja for the upcoming Gujarat Elections 2022 met Prime minister Narendra Modi today.

Ravindra Jadeja on (November 10, 2022) had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after his wife Rivaba was named as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls. Taking to his official Twitter account, Jadeja congratulated Rivaba on getting the BJP ticket and said that he is "so proud of all the effort and hardwork which you have put in".

On the BJP giving a ticket to Rivaba, its state unit president CR Patil said that she has been "actively working" for the party."Rivaba has been actively working for the party in that constituency and all tickets have been given on the basis of winnability," he said. She is contesting from the Jamnagar (North) constituency on the Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. She joined the political outfit in 2019. She is fighting against Congress’ Bipendrasinh Jadeja and Aam Aadmi Party’s Karsan Karmur. BJP has decided to not field the sitting MLA from the seat once again.The Gujarat Elections 2022 has become a triangular fight between the BJP, the Congress and the AAP.