Ravindra Jadeja Opens Up on Mid-Season Captaincy Removal in IPL 2022, Says “If Your Team Is Not Doing Well, The…”

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has broken his silence on his mid-season removal as captain during the 2022 Indian Premier League. The revelation came during a podcast hosted by teammate Ravichandran Ashwin amid CSK’s underwhelming 2025 campaign. Speaking three years later, Jadeja described the brief captaincy stint as a difficult experience. “In T20 cricket, every ball is an event. It is a fast game but for me it was an experience. I could have done better,” Jadeja said on the podcast.

“If your team is not doing well, then all the blame falls on the captain. Thinking, bowling changes, field placements. Unfortunately, we were not winning. If we were, then even basic decisions would have looked smart,” he said. Jadeja acknowledged that individual performances play a key role in the T20 format. “Sometimes normal decisions work but when your players do not contribute, you cannot win. I felt I could have done things differently,” he said.

Jadeja was handed the captaincy in 2022 after MS Dhoni stepped down. However, CSK lost their first four matches and remained at the bottom of the table. After eight games, Dhoni was reinstated as captain while Jadeja returned to focus on his all-round role. Despite the leadership change, CSK failed to reach the playoffs that season. Speculation of a rift between Jadeja and the team management followed the 2022 episode. However, he continued to play for CSK in 2023 and famously scored the winning runs in their championship victory that year. He remains with the franchise. In the 2025 season, CSK again struggled and finished last on the points table with only four wins from 14 matches. CSK’s failure to qualify for the playoffs marked a disappointing end to a tough season despite efforts from experienced players like Jadeja.