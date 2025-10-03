Ravindra Jadeja Surpasses MS Dhoni’s Test Sixes Record During IND vs WI 1st Test in Ahmedabad (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Ravindra Jadeja continued his golden run with the bat as he scored a half-century on Day 2 of the opening Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad. The seasoned all-rounder guided India into a commanding position and also went past MS Dhoni to become the Indian with the fourth-most sixes in Test cricket.

Jadeja walked in when India were 218 for 4 in reply to West Indies’ 162 all out. He joined wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and the pair built a century stand to push the visitors further back. Jadeja brought up his fifty just before lunch and stayed unbeaten. He struck four sixes during his innings to reach the milestone.

The left-hander now has seven 50-plus scores in his last nine Test innings. He overtook Dhoni’s tally of 78 sixes and now stands at 79. Only Virender Sehwag and Rishabh Pant with 90 each and Rohit Sharma with 88 are ahead of him in the list of most Test sixes for India.

Jadeja was already in fine touch this year with a brilliant series against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He scored 516 runs in five Tests at an average of 86 with one century and five fifties.