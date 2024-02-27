RCB bowlers restrict Gujarat Giants to 107/7 in Women's Premier League

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27 : Royal Challengers bowlers Sophie Molineux, Renuka Thakur, and Georgia Wareham restricted Gujarat Giants to 107/7 in 20 overs in the sixth fixture of the Women's Premier League 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

RCB skipper Smrith Mandhana won the toss and asked the Gujarat side to bat first. Openers Harleen Deol and skipper Beth Mooney came out to bat. Both of them were able to score only 11 runs before Mooney was sent back to the pavilion by star India bowler Renuka Thakur.

Pheobe Litchfield came next on the crease to bat along with Harleen. Both the batters put on 19 runs before the former was dismissed by Renuka in the sixth over after scoring just five runs.

After Litchfield's dismissal, right-hand batter Veda Krishnamurthy came out to bat. Both the batters were able to add just 15 runs before Veda was dismissed after scoring just nine runs.

Inside five runs, the Giants lost the wicket of set-batter Harleen as she was sent back to the pavilion on 22 after being run out.

The highest run-getter for GG was Dayalan Hemalatha who played an unbeaten knock of 31 runs from 25 balls with the help of two fours and a six. Vice-captain of the side, Sneh Rana playd a crucial knock too and scored 12 runs with the help of two boundaries.

For RCB, the highest wicket-taker was Molineux who snapped three wickets in her spell of four overs in which she conceded 25 runs. Two wickets were grabbed by Renuka in her spell of four overs. One wicket was bagged by Georgia Wareham.

