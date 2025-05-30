RCB Can’t Afford to Face Mumbai Indians in Final, Warns R Ashwin: 'Stop Them at Any Cost

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who turned out for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 season, believes that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be hoping Mumbai Indians (MI) don’t make it to the final. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, advanced to their fourth IPL final after a commanding eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Thursday. Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’, stressed that Mumbai Indians remain the biggest threat to RCB’s title aspirations. “If RCB have to win the IPL, then Gujarat Titans should win against Mumbai Indians. MI are one team that you cannot allow to enter the final, you have to stop them at any cost,” he said while analysing the Qualifier 1 clash.

“RCB will keep their fingers crossed to not have Mumbai Indians in the final. Mumbai Indians is the only team that has some chance against RCB. It looks like RCB are going the distance, but it is cricket; anything can happen. If I were RCB, my best finalist team would be Gujarat Titans,” Ashwin added. RCB were dominant in Qualifier 1, bowling out Punjab Kings for just 101. Phil Salt then steered the chase with a composed, unbeaten half-century, wrapping up the win with 60 balls remaining.

Despite the heavy defeat, PBKS, who topped the league table with 19 points, remain in contention. The top finish earned them a safety net in the playoffs. They now await the winner of the Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, with a spot in the final on the line. The stage is set for a dramatic conclusion to IPL 2025, with RCB aiming to finally lift their maiden title—but Ashwin’s words serve as a reminder: underestimate Mumbai Indians at your own peril.