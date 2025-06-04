RCB Celebration Photos and Video: Virat Kohli in Tears, Trophy Lifting, and All Viral Moments from IPL 2025 Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) celebrated their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title with scenes of pure joy and excitement. The team defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Photos and videos from the event captured the happiness of the players. The team’s official social media handle, along with the IPL handle, shared images and videos of the players holding the IPL trophy. Captain Rajat Patidar, who led RCB to the historic win, was seen lifting the trophy as his teammates cheering around him.

wHy iS rCb cELebRaTiNg liKe tHey wOn tHe iP…



Oh wait, we did. 😎 pic.twitter.com/7IVtH1w0MB — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

Grace in his run-up, glory in his hands. 👑



BHUVI IS A CHAMPION. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VzoRg2oIRT — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

🎶 Championes, Championes, Champions, olé olé olé! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/gmtsAZs948 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

CAPTAIN RAJAT MANOHAR PATIDAR. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/N2k9sjRBhE — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

Manifested. Delivered. Celebrated. ✍️



CHAMPIONS OF INDIA,

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU! 🇮🇳❤️‍🔥🥹



pic.twitter.com/LdYsjqPJEr — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

18 years of storms, for one perfect sunrise. 🌅🏆



TATA IPL 2025 CHAMPIONS. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/hoZtct9z6s — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

A promise was made.

And they kept that promise. 🙏#PlayBoldpic.twitter.com/KWnIL4xIXS — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

Virat Kohli, the team’s top scorer and a long-time franchise player, was pictured emotional as he finally held the coveted IPL trophy. Videos captured his tears of joy soon after the win was confirmed.

Former RCB stars AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle were also at the venue to join in the celebrations. Photos of the trio smiling and sharing the moment went viral on social media.

Not just a win. This is a goddamn full-blown redemption arc. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/SjiBFo7ryX — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

This wasn’t luck. This was loyalty paying rent after 18 years. 🤌



pic.twitter.com/kOfZ7aX7RF — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

The celebrations marked a historic milestone for RCB and its passionate supporters who have waited nearly two decades for this moment. The images and videos from the final will remain a treasured memory for the team and fans alike.

Batting first after losing the toss, RCB posted a total of 190 for 9 in 20 overs. It was a team effort from the Bengaluru side with Virat Kohli top scoring with a composed 43 off 35 balls. Jitesh Sharma added a quickfire 24 off just 10 balls during the closing stages to push the total close to 200. In reply, Punjab Kings came close but fell short. Shashank Singh remained unbeaten on 61 while Josh Inglis chipped in with 39. However, the Bengaluru bowlers kept their nerve. Krunal Pandya led the charge with a brilliant spell of 4 overs for just 17 runs and took two crucial wickets. Punjab Kings finished on 184 for 7 in their 20 overs.