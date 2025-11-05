"RCB faces a key decision....": Veda Krishnamurthy on team's retention dilemma ahead of next season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : As the announcement of retained players by franchises for the next Women's Premier League (WPL) season draws closer, former Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy spoke on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) selection dilemma, if they should retain three or two overseas players, with skipper Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh perfoming well in India's maiden ICC Women's World Cup win and South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk being a "tempting" choice after an explosive tournament as well.

In the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, franchises can retain a maximum of five players ahead of the mega auction, according to ESPNcricinfo. The deadline for announcing retentions has been set for November 5, which has been communicated to the teams. The auction window will be between November 25 and 29, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Speaking on JioHotstar's WPL 'Retention Preview', Veda, the JioStar expert, said, "RCB faces a key decision on whether to retain three Indian players or limit it to two. While Captain Smriti Mandhana is their first choice for obvious reasons, Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry are also strong options, and they complete a strong top three. Nadine de Klerk's World Cup form makes her tempting to include, but this creates competition for spots with players like Sophie Molineux and Shreyanka Patil. If released, they might not have the funds to buy them back. Among uncapped players, Prema Rawat shows great promise despite limited opportunities. These factors create significant but positive challenges for RCB's retention strategy"

During the ICC Women's WC, Smriti finished as the second-highest run-getter with 434 runs in nine innings, with a century and two fifties at an average of 54.25. Also, Richa had a swashbuckling campaign with the bat, smashing 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16, with a strike rate of over 133, including a best score of 94, her solitary fifty. They both were instrumental in RCB's title-winning campaign back in 2024.

Klerk was also a powerhouse with the bat during the World Cup, with an impactful 208 runs at an average of 52.00 and a strike rate of 131.64, including a knock of 84* against India, which lifted the Proteas from the jaws of defeat to a win.

However, this year, RCB managed just three wins and five losses, and as a result, they were unable to make it to the playoffs.

Retaining Perry, the legendary Australian all-rounder, would be a no-brainer, having been the second-highest run-getter in the tournament's history with 972 runs in 25 innings at an average of 64.80, strike rate of over 132 and eight fifties. In RCB's title-winning season, Perry topped the run charts with 347 runs in nine matches, including two fifties.

The young Indian spinner Shreyanka Patil topped the 2024 title-winning season with 13 wickets, including four in the finals against Delhi Capitals. Aussie bowler Sophie Molineux also picked three wickets in the final to win the 'Player of the Match' award.

Mithali, the JioStar expert, also said that the franchise should definitely retain Perry as she has been a "match-winner with both bat and ball". She also said that among overseas players, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth and Molineux, all Aussie talents, would be important names, but Perry and Wareham, another big-hitting all-rounder, could emerge as top picks.

"RCB should definitely retain Ellyse Perry, she has been a match-winner with both bat and ball. Georgia Wareham brings valuable leg-spin and hitting power in the middle overs. Kim Garth and Sophie Molineux are strong options too, but Perry and Wareham will likely be their picks," she said.

"Among Indian players, Smriti Mandhana is an automatic choice, and Richa Ghosh is another must-keep as a wicketkeeper-batter. The third retention could be someone like Sneh Rana, who performed well when given opportunities, or Kanika Ahuja for her left-handed cushion in the lower order. They could also consider retaining uncapped player VJ Joshita, who impressed in the chances she got," she concluded.

