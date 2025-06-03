RCB Fans Across India Pray for First Ever IPL Trophy Ahead of Final Against PBKS (Watch Video)

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the highly anticipated IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, the fervor among RCB supporters is palpable across the country. For millions of fans, this isn’t just another cricket match — it’s a chance to finally end an 18-year wait for the elusive IPL trophy. RCB’s journey to the final has reignited hope and passion unlike ever before. Known for their star-studded lineup and massive fan base, the team has often been dubbed the “unluckiest” in the league, having reached the final three times before—in 2009, 2011, and 2016—only to fall short each time. But this year feels different. The team secured a commanding second place in the league stage with 19 points from 14 matches and booked their spot in the final with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over PBKS in Qualifier 1.

Dear GOD. Please be kind to RCB one last time. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q6IqnapQcb — Krishna. (@KrishVK_18) June 2, 2025

Across India, RCB fans have left no stone unturned to show their support and devotion. Viral videos have emerged of supporters taking ritual dips in holy rivers, offering team jerseys at temples, and performing special pujas dedicated to their cricketing icon, Virat Kohli. The symbolic gestures highlight how deeply invested the fanbase is in this moment of potential redemption. On the field, RCB’s blend of experience and youthful energy promises a thrilling final. While the fitness of explosive batter Tim David remains a concern, the team’s form and momentum are undeniable. Led by star players, the squad is determined to finally bring home the trophy that has eluded them for nearly two decades. The stakes couldn’t be higher. For RCB and their fans, this final is more than just a game—it’s the culmination of years of hope, heartbreak, and undying loyalty. As the players take the field on Tuesday, millions will be watching, praying, and hoping that this time, victory will finally be theirs.