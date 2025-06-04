RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade: Time, Route, and Where to Watch the Celebration Live

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced a grand victory parade to celebrate their historic triumph in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The celebration comes after RCB clinched their first-ever IPL title, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. The long-awaited victory has ended RCB's 18-year title drought, and the team is set to commemorate the landmark achievement with their devoted fanbase, famously known as the “12th Man Army.”

Victory Parade Details:

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Route: From Vidhana Soudha to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB made the announcement on their official social media platforms with an emotional message:“RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru. This one’s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. Loyalty is Royalty and today the crown is yours.”

Where to Watch the RCB Victory Parade:

Television Broadcast: Live on the Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: Available on JioHotStar

Fans across the city and country are expected to join in or tune in to witness this momentous occasion, as Bengaluru is set to turn red in celebration of its beloved franchise finally lifting the coveted trophy.

