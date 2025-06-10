RCB Owners Likely to Sell Franchise for a Whopping Rs. 16,834 Crores After Recent IPL Win: Reports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), could soon see a change in ownership. Diageo Plc—the British alcoholic beverages giant that owns RCB through its Indian subsidiary, United Spirits Ltd.—is reportedly evaluating options to sell part or all of its stake in the franchise, according to a Bloomberg report. The move comes shortly after RCB clinched its maiden IPL title, ending an 18-year wait and dramatically boosting the franchise's brand value. Although no official valuation has been confirmed, Bloomberg sources suggest Diageo may seek as much as USD 2 billion (approximately ₹16,834 crore) for a full sale.

Insiders indicate that Diageo is in the early stages of the process and is in talks with potential advisors to explore strategic options. The company is believed to be looking at monetising the franchise while its popularity is at an all-time high following the historic title win. The news of a potential sale sent positive ripples through the stock market, with United Spirits’ shares rising by as much as 3.3% on Tuesday morning. However, sources caution that no final decision has been made, and the sale is still under consideration.

In a bittersweet twist, celebrations following RCB’s IPL victory turned tragic when overcrowding at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru led to the death of 11 fans. The incident cast a shadow over what had otherwise been a landmark moment in the franchise’s history. RCB was originally acquired in 2008 by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, then one of India’s most high-profile businessmen. Mallya’s financial empire later collapsed under debt, paving the way for Diageo to acquire the team through its stake in United Spirits.