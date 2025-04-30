RCB players offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, and all-rounder Shreyanka Patil visited Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Wednesday.

RCB will next take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently sit at the top in the points table with seven wins and three losses in 10 matches, at a net run rate of 0.521. RCB scored a commanding victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

On the other hand, five-time champions CSK are going through a tough phase in IPL 2025. They have consistently been placed at the bottom, and their chances of qualifying are now almost over.

For RCB, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer in the season with 443 in ten matches at an average of 63, while in bowling, seamer Josh Hazlewood is the leading wicket taker for Bengaluru in the ongoing IPL. He has taken 18 wickets in ten matches.

For CSK, Rachin Ravindra, who has opted out from their previous match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, is the leading run-getter in the season so far with 252 runs in nine matches. In bowling, Noor Ahmad has grabbed the most number of wickets for Chennai. He has 14 wickets in nine matches.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor