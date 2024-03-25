RCB skipper Faf du Plessis dreadful run continues against Kagiso Rabada

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis abysmal record against South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada continued in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Monday, during RCB's clash against Punjab Kings, the veteran batter fell to his national compatriot for the third time in three innings.

Du Plessis has managed to score just 16 runs in 15 balls that he has faced, scoring at an average of 5.33 and a strike rate of 106.67.

The RCB skipper was dismissed after scoring just three runs in seven deliveries. This marked just the second instance of the 39-year-old registering a single-digit score in 16 innings against PBKS.

The last time du Plessis ended up posting a single-digit score was in the 2014 Qualifier 2 at the Wankhede Stadium. He ended up getting dismissed for a golden duck.

From 2019 to 2023, du Plessis has had six 50-plus scores in nine innings against PBKS.

After du Plessis's dismissal, Rabada came back to dismiss Cameron Green for 3 reducing RCB to 43/2. A short-lived 42-run partnership between Kohli and Rajat Patidar kept RCB on track for the chase.

Harpreet Brar managed to put PBKS in the driver's seat by claiming the wickets of Patidar (18) and Glenn Maxwell (3) in quick succession.

A couple of overs later, Kohli followed in the footsteps of Maxwell with Harshal Patel getting his revenge for the back-to-back fours earlier in the 16th over.

Impact sub-Mahipal Lomror and experienced batter Dinesh Karthik amassed 48 runs in the final 21 balls to clinch a four-wicket win for the home team.

Karthik finished off the game in style as he effortlessly sent the ball to the boundary line to finish off the game for RCB.

