RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate against LSG

Bengaluru franchise skipper Faf du Plessis has been handed a fine by the IPL Governing Council for maintaining ‘slow over-rate' in the match. Du Plessis was given a fine of INR 12 lakh after RCB failed to finish their quota of overs in the due time.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday," a media release stated."As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs." In case of Madhya Pradesh speedster Avesh, there were no financial penalty as a formal warning was deemed to be enough.