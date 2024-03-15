RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana picks Harmanpreet's wicket as turning point of game

New Delhi [India] March 15 : Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana labelled MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur's wicket as the game-changing point following their 5-run win on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In the final three overs, MI failed to pick up a single boundary even with the presence of Amelia Kerr. Harmanpreet was also on the crease during the 18th over but lost her wicket to Shreyanka Patil. She came down the track with hopes of clearing the boundary but fell short.

After Harmanpreet's dismissal, Sajana who is known for her prowess in six-hitting art failed to create the much-needed impact.

"[turning point?] Definitely Harman's wicket. That over from Shreyanka and even the 19th over from Sophie because even Sajana is a good hitter, that 19th made a lot of difference. [on Perry] What do I say of her now! She is a legend, the way she kept her nerves with 3 wickets down. Even when she came back in, she told us we are in it, keep our nerves," Mandhana said after the match.

She went on to hail the efforts of her bowlers which saw them defend an average total of 136. She pointed out Asha Sobhana who held her nerves and defended 12 runs in the final over.

"What a match. Still this feeling has not sunk in. At the halfway mark, we felt we were 20 runs short. But the way we bowled and fielded was amazing. 130 is a total where you are not sure whether to attack or defend, but the last over from Asha was unreal," she said.

"Feels unreal. After the last match we thought we were playing good cricket, winning the toss was great, but at 30/3 I was like, what have I done! 130-odd and cricket is a funny game and that's what taught me to keep going. I'm really happy that RCB is in the final. One more day of good training and come back the day after," she added.

RCB will now face Delhi Capitals in the final of the tournament on Sunday.

